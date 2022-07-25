Traffic Alert for State Route 68 in Butler Township, Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a paving project with lane restrictions on State Route 68 in Butler Township, Butler County starting July 25, 2022.

State Route 68 between Meridian Road and New Castle Road will be single alternating lanes controlled by flaggers beginning July 25, 2022.

Contractor, A. Folino Construction of Oakmont, PA will be milling and paving State Route 68 during the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The contractor plans to mill existing asphalt and place the first layer of asphalt (leveling) July 25 to July 29, 2022, then return at a later date to be determined and place finishing layer of asphalt.

Motorists should use caution in the area and expect delays.

The $650,000 project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022. This is part of a Butler County South Group Paving Project which will include multiple locations.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

