Traffic Detour for Bridhe Replaceent Project to Begin on Route 829 in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced work will start Monday, August 1, to replace the bridge that carries Route 829 over North Spring Creek in Cass Township, Huntingdon County.

Beginning Monday, the bridge will close, and traffic will follow a 32-mile detour that will follow Route 655 to Mapleton, U.S. 22 West and back to Route 829. The detour will be in place until August 31.

This project consists of replacing the superstructure of the existing bridge, along with roadway approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades.

All work on this $792,829 project, being completed by Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, is expected to be completed by end of October 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

