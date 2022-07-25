Route 910 Gibsonia Road Slide Repair Begins Tuesday in Richland Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in Richland Township, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, July 25 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will occur on Route 910 between Allison Road and Lori Road, requiring an around-the-clock closure will begin 7 a.m. Tuesday through early August. Traffic will be detoured via Allison Road and Lori Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

