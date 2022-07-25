Counselor Chollet’s Travel to Senegal, Mauritania, and France

U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Senegal, Mauritania, and France July 25-29. At each stop, he will underscore our African and European partnerships and cooperation to advance shared global priorities, building on Secretary Blinken’s engagements with key leaders in these regions.

In Senegal, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior government officials, as well as civil society and the private sector to discuss shared priorities of advancing regional security, increasing maritime cooperation, and ensuring global food security. In Mauritania, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior government officials and young leaders in civil society to discuss democracy, development, and security in the Sahel and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

In France, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior leaders within and outside government to discuss efforts to promote security, stability, and development in the Sahel, in addition to the international community’s continued commitments on global food security and support for Ukraine.