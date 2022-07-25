Lil Durk announces acquisition of cannabis dispensary Budmail
Comprehensive up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, announced today that they will be initiating the regulatory process of acquiring a highly established cannabis e-commerce business formally known as Budmail.
This acquisition marks the beginning of Lil Durk’s expansion into the Canadian cannabis industry.
“We’re expecting to have everything up and running by September, potentially sooner,” said Alexander Elder, Founder and interim Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk. “Ideally there will be a subscription based service to provide customers and medical patients with a system that gradually increases the quality of our cannabis products over time.”, Mr. Elder continued.
Lil Durk is currently working on expanding by solidifying different streams of revenue in order to achieve their mission of providing clients with the highest quality and most affordable products and services in the cannabis sector.
Along with a subscription service, Lil Durk says it plans to invest into a new brand platform created to propel the best legacy brands into the legal market.
Former legacy brand Budmail is forging the path for cannabis brands, growers, breeders, and entrepreneurs to enter the legal market. Following its own recent successful transition into the legal market, the creation of this brand platform allows both Lil Durk and Budmail to acquire other legacy brands and propel them to the forefront of the legal cannabis scene. Though the company continues to obliterate the premium products category in every aspect, Budmail recognizes it's going to likely take more than one company to build a solid platform the category can stand on.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a news and technology company located in Toronto, Canada providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.
About Budmail
Budmail is redefining the approach to legacy cannabis dispensaries in Canada. Through unprecedented partnerships with legacy breeders, growers and cultivators, the Budmail core business model delivers to the legal market the very best in smaller batch, craft cannabis. Established in the legacy market to disrupt the current narrative, Budmail quickly garnished a massive following by setting the new standard of cannabis in Canada. Now in the legal market, the Budmail combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of technology to deliver arguably the most unique play in the cannabis sector.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. and Durkio Inc. businesses. Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.
