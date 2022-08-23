Forsyte I.T. Solutions announces membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association with Guardian 365
Forsyte is proud to join the top partners in Microsoft Security as a member of MISARICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Microsoft’s leading security partners, Forsyte I.T. Solutions (Forsyte), along with its Guardian 365 security managed services, today announced that it is now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats.
Parri Munsell, Managing Director of Microsoft Security Partner Marketing, says, “I am pleased to have Forsyte I.T. Solutions join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers.”
MISA was founded in 2018 to provide a space for premier cybersecurity companies to collaborate and better integrate their solutions across the digital landscape to defend against increasingly sophisticated, fast-moving threats. MISA raises the bar for security, compliance, and identity by validating partners and their solutions offered to customers.
Forsyte now joins that global coalition of security partners to offer better security to organizations everywhere.
As a member of MISA, Forsyte leverages Microsoft 365 security technology and helps customers connect the dots with best-in-class resources and Gartner magic quadrant solutions.
Forsyte helps organizations plan, implement, and innovate security strategies in all areas of IT, protect identities and manage access, stop threats with integrated and automated protection, secure apps and resources across clouds, protect and govern sensitive data, identify and remediate risks, and simplify compliance management with its strong security practices and Guardian 365 security managed services team.
With its longstanding reputation of delivering highly available and scalable cloud-based IT solutions using valuable and secure Microsoft technology, Forsyte is proud to continue supporting the success of all organizations as a MISA member with Guardian 365.
