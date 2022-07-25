UV Infection Control Devices Market Size Revenue to Grow by 6.5% CAGR by 2026

UV Infection Control Devices Market Overview

UV infection control devices market was valued at $317.42 Mn in 2018, and is projected to reach $524.84 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026

The demand for UV infection control devices is on a rise, owing to increase in government focus on infection control programs and surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI).” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in government focus on infection control programs, increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and rise in adoption of technology advanced UV equipment fuel the growth of the global UV infection control market. On the other hand, high cost of UV infection control devices and stringent government regulation restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth prospects in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global UV infection control devices industry was pegged at $317.4 million in 2018, and is expected to hit $524.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample Report at: (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6472

The demand for UV infection control devices is on a rise, owing to increase in government focus on infection control programs and surge in prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI).

The end user segment to dominate during the estimated period:

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global UV infection control market. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals receive different types of patients that require surgeries, which leads to increase the adoption of UV infection control devices and therefore drives the growth of the segment.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global UV infection control devices market on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the mobile segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain its fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including stationary and others.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest share of the total market, accounting for nearly half of the global market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including clinics and others.

North America to retain its dominance in terms of revenue:

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global UV infection control market revenue in 2026, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the number of cases of HAIs and presence of key players lead to easy availability of these devices in this region. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to the improvements in health standards, surge in disposable incomes, and advancements in technology for the development of new UV infection control devices in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6472

Frontrunners in the industry:

CVS Health Corporation

DocMorris

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle Inc.

Optum Rx Inc.

Rowlands Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Walmart Stores Inc.

Apollo Pharmacy.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan UV Infection Control Devices Market

South Korea UV Infection Control Devices Market

Singapore UV Infection Control Devices Market

China UV Infection Control Devices Market

Indonesia UV Infection Control Devices Market

Australia UV Infection Control Devices Market

Taiwan UV Infection Control Devices Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.