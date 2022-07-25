Software Defined Data Center Market: $320.59 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 23.7%

Software Defined Networking Industry

The enormous demand for dynamic connectivity, particularly in emerging nations, is projected to generate development prospects in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The usage of software defined data center increases across various industries such as BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare, owing to the cost-effective solution provided for automating data center operations while improving security.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global software defined data center market based on component, deployment mode, type, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Key industry players such as - Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., and Datacore Software.

The global software defined data center market generated $39.45 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the public segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global software-defined data center market. The exponential integration of big data was the primary driver of industry development. Researchers employed technologies such as big data and machine learning.

• Big data aided in the analysis of datasets and the identification of trends that aided in COVID-19 detection. This has become one of the major growth factors for the software-defined data center market during the global health crisis.

