Data Extraction Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report 2020–2027

Data Extraction Market

Adoption of virtual data warehousing are expected to create multiple opportunities in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, increase need for dedicated storage systems, and numerous benefits offered by data extraction solutions and surge in application of artificial intelligence in data extraction fuel the growth of the global data extraction market.

The global data extraction market is analyzed across component, data type, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The service segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% throughout the forecast period.

Key industry players such as - Altair Engineering Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Matillion Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and SAP SE.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 308 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7162

Based on geography, North America generated the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.7% by 2027. The other two regions covered in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The global data extraction market was estimated at $2.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $4.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7162

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to growing inclination toward online education and work-from-home policy.

• Accordingly, there’s been a steep rise in demand for data extraction tools, as cloud-based data extraction software is highly fabricated to manage and analyze critical information of educational as well as corporate organizations.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7162

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Data Warehousing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

