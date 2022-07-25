At a CAGR 26.6% Prescriptive Analytics Market Size to Garner $12.35 Billion by 2026

Prescriptive Analytics Market

Increase in demand for cloud-based predictive analytics drive the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of measures for cyber crime prediction and prevention and increase in expenditure on development of big data infrastructure offers new opportunities to the market, Rise in requirement for extensive market analytics solutions, emergence of new technologies including big data and IoT.

Major industry players such as - IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, Teradata Corporation, Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tibco Software Inc.

The global prescriptive analytics market segmentation includes component, business function, deployment, industry vertical, and region. Based on business function, the market is divided into human resources, sales, marketing, finance, and operations. The operations segment held the largest market share in the global prescriptive analytics market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the marketing segment is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The global prescriptive analytics market generated $1.96 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $12.35 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global prescriptive analytics market. In contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 29.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 303 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4428

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government, and others, and others. The BFSI segment contributed for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global prescriptive analytics market in 2018, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 30.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4428

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Business Analytics Software Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.