Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 10.9% by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research added new research on Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation.

The global cardiac biomarkers testing market was valued at $9,766.93 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $28,098.07 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Cardiac markers are biomarkers measured to evaluate heart function. They can be useful in the early prediction or diagnosis of disease. Measurements of these biomarkers are used to help diagnose acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and cardiac ischemia; conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart. Increase in one or more cardiac biomarkers in the blood can identify people with ACS or cardiac ischemia, allowing rapid and accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment of their condition.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain positive for the cardiac biomarker testing market. Owing to increase in medical condition such as diabetes heart diseases among others which are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Also, patients with pre-existing heart disease are suffering from COVID-19 are more prone to heart attacks or develop congestive heart failure. According to the national health commission about 35% of the total patient diagnosed with COVID-19 are suffering from hypertension and 17% from heart disease.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market By Biomarkers Type: Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP), Ischemia Modified Albumins, and Other Biomarkers Type

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market By Application: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, and Others

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market By Location of Testing: Point-of-care Testing and Laboratory Testing

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

