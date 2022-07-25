Offshore Support Vessels Market Report, Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global offshore support vessels market reached a value of US$ 41.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Offshore support vessels refer to customized marine vessels that are utilized for transporting equipment, goods, and supplies during subsea exploration and construction activities. They can be categorized into several types, such as diving support, seismic survey ships, pipe laying vessels, and platform supply vessels (PSVs). Offshore support vessels aid in towing and positioning rigs or platforms, locating and inspecting oil and gas-bearing areas, and ensuring maintenance facilities. They are also equipped with powerful small-sized boats that respond to emergency situations at offshore installations and offer transportation, anchor management, and platform support services. As a result, offshore support vessels are extensively used in the oil and gas sector across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising utilization of PSVs in the production stage of offshore drillings and to transport cement, casting, drilling pipes, and completion fluids is primarily driving the offshore support vessels market. Besides this, the increasing oil and gas exploratory activities across countries are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the development of technologically advanced manufacturing processes for offshore support ships and the incorporation of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems in marine vessels are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing focus among key manufacturers towards producing computer-controlled vessels that can automatically control their thrusters and propellers to maintain a specific position and the inflating investments in the oil and gas sector, especially across the developing countries, are projected to stimulate the offshore support vessels market in the coming years.

Offshore Support Vessels Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the offshore support vessels market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bourbon

• Grupo CBO

• Gulfmark

• Havila

• Maersk

• Seacor Marine

• SIEM Offshore

• Solstad

• Swire

• Tayrona Offshore

• Tidewater

• Vroon Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global offshore support vessels market on the basis of type, water depth, fuel, service type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

• Platform Supply Vessel

• Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

• Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

• Others

Breakup by Water Depth:

• Shallow Water

• Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

• Fuel Oil

• LNG

Breakup by Service Type:

• Technical Services

• Inspection & Survey

• Crew Management

• Logistics & Cargo Management

• Anchor Handling & Seismic Support

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Oil and Gas Applications

• Offshore Applications

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

