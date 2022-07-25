Fort Pitt Bridge Ramp Inspection Underway in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on a Fort Pitt Bridge ramp in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is underway.

Crews from the Gannett Fleming Engineering Company will conduct inspection activities on the inbound Fort Pitt Bridge ramp to Liberty Avenue, requiring a single-lane restriction on the ramp until 3 p.m. today. Access to the bridge and ramp will remain open at all times.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044



