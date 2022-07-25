Tree Removal This Week on Route 61 Exit Ramp in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of a shoulder restriction this week on the Route 61 southbound / Route 147 northbound exit ramp from the Veteran's Memorial Bridge into the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a tree removal.

On Wednesday, July 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be removing a tree along the exit ramp from the Veteran's Memorial Bridge to Route 61 southbound / Route 147 northbound into the City of Sunbury. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be restricted in this area. Work is expected to take place between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

