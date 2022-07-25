Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Revenue is Expected to Reach $126.8 Million With CAGR of 5.2%

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN and Johnson and Johnson.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Surgical planning is the pre-operative procedure of pre-visualizing a surgical intervention to define the surgical steps and furthermore to analyze bone segment repositioning in the context of the outcome of surgery. This software is used to manage the orthopedic surgery, which makes surgeons design their plans proficiently.

Surge in geriatric population, increase in the cases of orthopedic surgeries, and technological advancements associated with the software are the principal drivers of the preoperative surgical planning software market. However, lack of awareness about this software in developing countries and considerable product recalls impede the growth of this market. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets is poised to offer stellar growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Key Players: Brainlab AG, WishBone Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), EchoPixel, Inc. , Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Inc., Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Renishaw Plc, Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN and Johnson and Johnson.

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market By Type: Off-premise and On-premise

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market By Application: Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

