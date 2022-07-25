Submit Release
Expanse Studios is a Steady Market Conquerer - Adjustable Free Spins and Jackpots is Part of the Answer

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Free Spins bonus is one of the most ubiquitous and well-liked bonus features in the world of online slot machines.

The example of Expanse Studios shows not only do they have the potential to significantly improve profits, but they can also be tailored to the specific market strategies of various providers.

This is obvious in Expanse’s most recent release, Book of Egypt.

It slots are bundled with expanding wilds and Free Spins just waiting to be unwrapped, whether you're looking for the thrill of a betshop within a casino game, like Lucky Betting Shop, the chill of a frozen fruit display, like Wild Icy Fruits, or the excitement of a wild circus like Clown Fever Deluxe.

If players are lucky enough to land three or more scatter symbols anywhere on the reels at any time during the base game, they will trigger up to ten free spins, and all wild symbols that appear during the free spins will also carry a multiplier for the player's winnings.

Free spins can be activated many times throughout the bonus round if a retrigger occurs.

Wild Icy Fruits, Evoji, Circus Fever Deluxe, and Titan Roulette are some other names out of a 30+ HTML5 games developed by Expanse Studios, which continues to grow in both established and up-and-coming markets.

 

Contact

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studios' team, contact:

Expanse Studios
Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema
Malta
SLM 1640
www.expanse.studio
press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ad0a08d-f30b-48f6-920d-acbc4dc74bd0


Primary Logo

Expanse Studios - Free Spins

Expanse Studios - Free Spins

