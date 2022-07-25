Cholera Vaccine Market is Expected to Reach USD 207 Million With CAGR of 15.6% | Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Cholera Vaccine Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Cholera Vaccine market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Valneva SE, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.), Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited), Eubiologics Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Crucell), and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc.
The global cholera vaccine market generated $65 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $207 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025. The Dukoral segment accounted around half of the total market share in 2017.
Cholera is an acute, profusely watery diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and spreads through contamination of water and food. In addition, it is closely associated with poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water. The number of global cholera disease cases accounts for around 35 million every year. Currently, the frequency of cholera epidemics has increased mainly in low- and middle-income countries. Cholera control is the main priority in cholera-endemic areas, which in turn increase the demand for the cholera vaccines.
The cholera vaccine market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to lack of proper sanitation & consumption of contaminated food and growth in awareness about cholera preventive care. In addition, development of novel approaches for new cholera vaccine further drive the market growth. However, risk of adverse effects and the time taken for the regulatory approval is projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, high growth opportunities in untapped markets are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Cholera Vaccine market report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Cholera Vaccine market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Cholera Vaccine market, the years measured and the study points.
Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.
Geographic Analysis: This Cholera Vaccine market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.
Cholera Vaccine Market Segments and Sub-segments::
Cholera Vaccine Market by Key Players: Valneva SE, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (PaxVax, Inc.), Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi (Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited), Eubiologics Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Crucell), and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Cholera Vaccine Market By Product: Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol & Euvichol-Plus, and others
Cholera Vaccine Market By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories, and Others
Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.
Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.
Key Questions Answered:
Who are the leading players involved in Cholera Vaccine Market?
Which are the major regions covered in Cholera Vaccine Market report?
Which is the leading revenue-generating region in Cholera Vaccine Market?
Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Cholera Vaccine market report?
What are the key trends in the Cholera Vaccine market report?
What is the total market value of Cholera Vaccine market report?
Table of Content
Chapter One: Industry Overview
Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis
Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis
Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis
Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis
Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
