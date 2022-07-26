Exact Market achieves EcoVadis’ Silver Rating through exceptional environmental, social, and ethical performance
It’s not just about finishing projects well, but also factoring in the long-term impact we’re making for our customers, our own team members, their families, and generations after us.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exact Market, a woman-owned, WBENC-certified marketing and sales agency, is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Rating. As a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis provides unique insight into the sustainability performance of businesses globally.
This Silver Rating places Exact Market within the top 25% of organizations rated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis Ratings are evidence-based and adapted to more than 200 industry categories, 160 countries, and 65,000 companies of all sizes. They cover four sustainability themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.
Sustainability is defined by how an organization performs in environmental, social, and ethical spheres, as well as how transparent it is in communicating these practices to its partners and stakeholders.
For Exact Market, sustainability is a core priority as it reflects the company’s values of relationship-building and trust, delivering value on every level through the work done on a customer’s behalf. This means not just getting the desired results, but doing so in the most conscientious and resourceful manner possible.
Susie Almaneih, Exact Market’s CEO and CMO, had this to say about the rating: “This is a result of constantly looking at ourselves and asking how we can bring sustainability into everything we do. How else can we improve the lives of those we engage with both professionally and personally? It’s not just about finishing projects well, but also factoring in the long-term impact we’re making for our customers, our own team members, their families, and generations after us.”
Exact Market deals with sustainability through a fully remote workforce. From this virtual office space, the team seeks opportunities to be conscious of how significant environmental issues are addressed and how it can support labor and human rights and ethics, such as through sustainable procurement processes.
About Exact Market
Exact Market (www.exactmarket.com) is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified business focused on unifying marketing and sales around a shared vision to successfully launch your new and existing offerings. Its F500 clients are diverse and top-tier in their markets. With a global focus, Exact Market’s professional team of strategists, marketers, sales experts, writers and designers can quickly provide custom and unique perspectives, content, and assets that set its clients’ and their solutions apart.
