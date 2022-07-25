Frank Costabilo Consulting Announces Hiring of Web Architect Alex Peterson to the Team
I recently worked with Alex on a financial services company website project earlier this spring and Alex was so helpful and technically proficient that I realized that I had to hire him”NEWPORT, MN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Costabilo Consulting announces hiring of web architect and recent Hennepin Technical College graduate Alex Peterson to the team. “I recently worked with Alex on a financial services company website project earlier this spring and Alex was so helpful and technically proficient that I realized that I had to hire him,” Frank Costabilo, President of Frank Costabilo Consulting, states emphatically. “I have worked with several other web architects in the past and none of them produced the quality of work that Alex produced.”
— Frank Costabilo
Media relations, the specialty of Frank Costabilo Consulting for over 26 years, has become increasingly tied to company branding, marketing and website performance specifically. It is commonly understood in the SEO world that the development of fresh, invigorating website content is a critical piece of the SEO puzzle. Unfortunately, many companies forget this fact and elect to optimize websites with content that is not refreshed on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. The net result is many of these companies are spending hard earned dollars on SEO without investing in fresh content that keeps website visitors engaged in the website after they have been driven there.
“This false notion that a website is just an electronic business card floating in cyber space is really one of the most foolish notions I have heard in quite a while,” Costabilo asserts with resignation. “A website is an organic marketing tool that needs to be regularly updated and maintained much like a backyard garden. Business owners need to realize that they do not need a traditional website architecture firm that refuses to develop website content for their clients; rather these companies need to hire a competent media relations practitioner that employs a web architect that understands how critical website content is to the SEO paradigm.”
Alex Peterson brings his experience on several dozen successful website projects to the company in addition to an academic degree specifically in website architecture from Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
For more information, visit www.frankrecruits.com or contact the company at 1650 10th Avenue, Apt 2 Newport, MN 55055. 651-235-5517.
