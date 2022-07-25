Synthetic Food Market Size Worth USD 23.05 Billion by 2027 | Growing incidence of food market is driven by urbanization

Emergen Research Logo

The growing incidence of synthetic food market is driven by growing urbanization and increasing government investments in food sector

Synthetic Food Market Size – USD 15.37 billion in 2019, Synthetic Food Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Synthetic Food Market Trends –Changing consumer lifestyle. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Synthetic Food Market is expected to reach USD 23.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapidly changing consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to rising urbanization specially throughout the analyzed regions across the globe. Various artificially engineered ingredients offer unique flavors and textures along with good nutrients for a balanced healthy content in the meals. Rising consumer inclination towards processed and ready-to-eat products with ensuring nutrition, safety and quality will propel product demand.

Legislative amendments by international and regional organizations, including FSSAI, FDA, EFSA, JTAFS, FSANZ and CFIA to encourage product application will supposedly drive synthetic food market growth. The mentioned guidelines effectively permit manufacturers to directly add artificial ingredients as seasonings and indirectly in vinegar and salt.

The scope of the study extends to the diverse factors influencing the Synthetic Food sector, including the market scenario, regulatory framework implemented by governmental authorities, in-depth analysis of historical data, market trends, latest and pivotal technological development, emerging innovations, market risks, factors detrimental to market growth, and challenges faced by the existing players operating in the sector.

A few of the leading players operating in the Synthetic Food market research report are:

Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Allied Biotech Corp, BASF, Biolanders SAS, Chr. Hansen, 10.7. Döhler Group, Frutarom Industries, Falcon Essential Oils and Fiorio Colori

The report primarily sheds light on the Synthetic Food essentials, such as definitions, arrangements, applications, and review of the industry, discussing the product offerings, producing forms, pricing assessment, and feedstock, among others. The Synthetic Food report investigates the global landscape by conducting an economy-wide assessment, along with a comprehensive study involving product costing, drivers and restraints, production, distribution, demands, and year-on-year growth rate.

Extent of the research:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Color

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Antioxidants

Flavor and Fragrances

Fats and Oils

End Users Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Products

Animal and Pet Food

Savory and Snacks

Distribution Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets

Conventional Stores

Online

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Synthetic food market across urban areas is likely to get benefitted from easier access to consumer base, lower distribution costs, and proximity to diverse technologies without overlooking major IT and waste treatment facilities. These ingredients are precisely added in sausage casings, vegetable dyes, potato skins, inorganic pigments, gelatin desserts and powdered drink mix in order to offer good quality meals. Moreover, better availability of raw materials, improved packaging and equipment as well as the presence of trained manufacturers is anticipated to accelerate synthetic food market expansion.

With a CAGR of about 6.2%, hydrocolloids is likely to hold the majority share of the market throughout the forecast period. It is an ingredient requirement as an additive enhancing texture, viscosity, stability, and physical appearance of the meals will stimulate product demand, currently on the rise. The most common artificial hydrocolloid comprises carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, locust bean gum and alginates.

Beverages, bakery, and confectioneries happen to be the major end-users of the market. The demand of convenience food has been on the demand because of the uber busy lifestyle among urban people which has boosted the number of bakeries and confectioneries which serve beverages as a key part of their menu. This is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic food sector throughout the forecasted period.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the growing urbanization, adoption of easy lifestyle from youth to mid-aged population and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region is also boosting market growth.

Overall, the Synthetic Food Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

About Emergen Research

