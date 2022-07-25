Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2022–2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and rising investment by prominent market players are driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 743.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trend – High demand from Asia-Pacific ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation integrated circuit market size is expected to reach USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for next generation integrated circuits in smartphones and other smart devices, and significant investments in advanced driver assistance systems by major market participants are driving market revenue growth.

The next generation integrated circuit is a type of integrated circuit made of advanced materials and components, to improve energy efficiency, convenience, security features, and functionalities. Very-large scale integration, for example, reduces the size of circuits, increases cost-effectiveness of devices, and improves performance in terms of circuit operating speed. These benefits increase the reliability of next-generation integrated circuits and make them an ideal component for a variety of electronic appliances.

Various industries, sectors, and companies are using next-generation integrated circuits for improving dependability, consistency, and other advantages provided by these circuits, and as a result, the next generation integrated circuit market revenue is rapidly expanding. Integration with IoT devices, as well as a broad range of applications, are currently driving revenue growth of the global market.

Some major factors expected to hamper market revenue growth include design complexity, flexibility, and limited power dissipation. In addition, if a single component in an integrated circuit fails, the entire circuit needs to be replaced, and moreover, the amount of electricity produced is restricted, necessitating an extension. The most significant impediments to the growth of next generation integrated circuit market are lack of supply and increase in initial cost of the products. In spite of all these drawbacks, various benefits and advantages of next-generation integrated circuits are expected to drive their adoption during the forecast period.

A few of the leading players operating in the Next Generation Integrated Circuit market research report are:

Allied Electronics & Automation, DERF Electronics Corp., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Bourns, Inc., Macronix International Co., Ltd., TDK-Micronas GmbH

Extent of the research:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Digital Integrated Circuit

Analog Integrated Circuit

Mixed-Signal Integrated Circuit

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Thin and Thick Film Integrated Circuit

Monolithic Integrated Circuit

Hybrid or Multichip Integrated Circuit

Number of components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030)

Small-scale Integration

Medium-scale Integration

Large-scale Integration

Very Large-scale Integration

Ultra Large-scale Integration

Some key aspects explored in this report are:

In January 2022, Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, announced the establishment of a new electric vehicle design center as part of its continued expansion into higher power GaN market. Compared to legacy silicon solutions, GaN-based onboard chargers are expected to charge three times faster and save up to 70% of energy.

Mixed-signal integrated circuit segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Majority of industries acknowledge the benefits of using mixed-signal integrated circuits, which help in improving reliability, lowering initial costs, and reducing power usage. This has resulted in high preference for mixed-signal integrated circuits among end-use industries, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Surface mount packaging segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to greater preference for surface mount packaging and advantages provided by it, such as reduced component size, increased component density, and improved mechanical performance under shock and vibration conditions. Furthermore, lower initial cost, as well as simple and quick automated assembly, make it a popular choice among end users.

Healthcare segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2020, as demand for next-generation integrated circuits is increasing in this sector, as they help improve performance of implanted medical devices, such as sensing, simulation, and therapy delivery, by assisting with memory storage, communication, and power management.

Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to presence of several established vendors of analog integrated circuits and semiconductors in the region. Furthermore, rising demand for next-generation integrated circuits in various sectors, as well as emergence of smart automotive technologies, are contributing to market revenue growth.

Overall, the Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size Worth USD 3,157.9 Million in 2030