C4ISR System Market Size, 2021 Industry Analysis by Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investments in the defense & foreign intelligence are factors of the market

Market Size – USD 111.76 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Higher usage of C4ISR in defense intelligence agencies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global C4ISR Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.37 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investments in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The global market landscape of C4ISR Systems is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological developments and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Emergen Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, General Dynamics

The all-inclusive report offers a thorough analysis of the market growth and trends, factors influencing the growth of the market, market estimations, drivers, restraints, and overall market analysis. The report also includes an examination of leading segments and sub-segments of the C4ISR Systems market to offer an industry-wide analysis.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Command and Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance

Reconnaissance

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Services

Market Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global C4ISR Systems Market Report Highlights:

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C4ISR market enforcement.

On a concluding note, the report offers a panoramic view of the C4ISR Systems market on both the global and regional levels. It is inclusive of key statistical data and industry-verified facts and thoroughly evaluate the size, share, and market volume of the C4ISR Systems industry to forecast the same over 2020-2028.

C4ISR Systems Market Size Worth USD 161.37 Billion By 2027