Cosmetic Lasers Market is Driven by Increasing Awareness about the Physical Appearance among Personnel

Cosmetic Lasers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Cosmetic lasers are medical instruments used for cosmetic treatments using the method of selective photothermolysis. In selective photothermolysis, a short, concentrated light beam of a specific wavelength is used to develop a thermal effect, which kills unwanted cells.

Several procedures such as tattoo removal, wrinkles, acne and scar removal, hair removal, and skin rejuvenation are performed using cosmetic lasers. The acne and scar removal segment involves treatment for the removal of several types of scars such as sun damage, melisma, and age spots and is anticipated to witness growth in future.

Cosmetic procedures are minimally invasive. Laser devices that are used for these procedures rely on the cosmetic issue to be addressed. Growth in the cosmetic industry and increasing awareness about the physical appearance among personnel are expected to drive the cosmetic lasers market.

The global cosmetic lasers market is classified into five regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America emerged as the leader in the global cosmetic lasers market because of the availability of an extensive range of treatment options and consistent growth in the cosmetic industry in this region.

Factors such as an increase in medical tourism, rising awareness about the advantages of laser procedures, and population growth are driving the cosmetic lasers market in Asia Pacific. The cosmetic lasers market in this region is estimated to grow at a swift pace in future.

The cosmetic lasers market in Latin America is anticipated to be driven by a large number of cosmetic procedures which are conducted in this region as well as supportive laws for the growth of the medical tourism sector. Also, increasing knowledge about the efficacy of laser procedures for cosmetic treatment is projected to enhance the cosmetic lasers market in future.

In Europe, rising preference for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures as well as technological advancements are estimated the boost the cosmetic lasers market. A factor that could have a negative impact on the growth of the cosmetic lasers market could be the implementation of strict rules and regulations for aesthetic devices and procedures.

Cosmetic Lasers Market – Snapshot

Cosmetic lasers are medical devices that are utilized for aesthetic or cosmetic treatments by using the technique of selective photothermolysis. In this technique, a light source of certain wavelengths is used to produce a thermal effect, which leads to the lysis or destruction of unwanted cells. The light emitted is a short, concentrated pulsating beam. Cosmetic procedures are minimally invasive and have several advantages over their counterparts. Laser devices used for such procedures are dependent upon the cosmetic issue to be addressed. The various procedures that can be carried out with the help of cosmetic lasers are hair removal, tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, wrinkles, acne & scar removal, and many others. Expansion in the cosmetic industry and rise in awareness about physical appearance among individuals are likely to drive the cosmetic lasers market. However, stringent safety regulations for aesthetic procedures and devices are anticipated to hinder the global cosmetic lasers market.

The global cosmetic lasers market can be segmented based on product, modality, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global cosmetic lasers market has been bifurcated into Nd:YAG, diode, carbon dioxide, Er:YAG, pulse-dyed laser (PDL), and others. The others segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR in the coming years. Some of the technologies utilized in this segment include Q-Switched, intense pulse light (IPL), high-power optically pumped semiconductor (HOPSL) lasers, infrared lasers or IR lasers, and others. The Nd:YAG segment dominated the global cosmetic laser market in 2017.

In terms of modality, the global cosmetic laser market has been segmented into standalone and multiplatform. In terms of both CAGR and revenue, the multiplatform segment dominated the market in 2017, It accounted for 15.1% market share and was valued at US$ 1,042.7 Mn in the same year. Rise in the preference for devices with the capability to treat multiple conditions has been a major driver of this segment.

Based on application, the global cosmetic laser market has been classified into hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, scar & acne removal, body contouring, and others. The scar & acne removal segment includes treatments for the removal of various forms of scars such as age spots, sun damage, melisma, and so on. The segment was valued at US$ 570.7 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global cosmetic laser market has been divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and medical spas. In terms of revenue, the dermatology clinics segment dominated the market in 2017. Better availability of facilities, technology and professional consultancy, and lower hospitalization time are few of the factors responsible for the growth of this segment. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global cosmetic laser market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2017. Availability of a wide range of treatment options and continual expansion of the cosmetic industry are boosting the cosmetic laser market in North America. Technological advancements and increase in preference for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are expected to propel the cosmetic laser market in Europe. Rise in medical tourism, increase in awareness regarding benefits of laser procedures, and increase in population are a few of the major factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% in the next few years. The market in Latin America is expected to be driven by a high number of cosmetic procedures that are performed in this region and beneficial laws supporting the growth of medical tourism industry. Additionally, a rise in awareness regarding the usefulness of laser procedures for cosmetic treatments is expected to augment the market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global cosmetic laser market include Aerolase Corp., Shanghai, Fosun Pharmaceutical?Group?Co., Ltd., Solta Medical, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Lumenis, Sciton, Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., and El.En. S.p.A.

Similarly, in March 2017, Hologic, Inc. incorporated the services of Cynosure, Inc. for an agreement worth US$ 1.65 Bn. The deal led to the entry of Hologic, Inc. into the medical aesthetics industry and is expected to further boost the growth of the company in the coming years. In May 2013, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary Sisram Medical acquired Alma Laser for US$ 240 Mn. Such mergers and acquisitions in the cosmetic laser industry have led to substantial growth in the industry over the past years. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

