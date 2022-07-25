Titanium Nitride Coating Market Size Worth to be USD 8.29 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-quality components in aerospace industry is one of the major factors fueling revenue growth of the global market

Market Size – USD 4.51 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.8%, –Growing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth. Titanium nitride is a very hard ceramic material used to coat various substrates such as titanium alloys, aluminum, and steel for improving surface properties.

Titanium nitride has excellent properties including high heat resistance, hardness, good corrosion resistance, and wear resistance properties. In addition, it is also electrically conductive, non-oxidizing, and non-toxic in nature. Titanium nitride is widely used in manufacturing of cutting tools as it offers hardness and high oxidation resistance properties, and is also used to coat surgical instruments and dental and medical implants due to its non-toxic nature.

Increasing demand for high-quality components in aerospace industry is one of the major factors fueling revenue growth of the global titanium nitride coating market

Application of titanium nitride can be done by different methods such as by physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, sputtering, and ion plating. Physical deposition is a commonly used method as it offers better erosion resistance.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Acree Technologies Inc., BryCoat Inc, Beamalloy Technologies, LLC, IHI Ionbond AG, Northeast Coating Technologies, Richter Precision, Inc., SurfTech, Surface Engineering Technologies LLC, Techmetals, Inc., and Vergason Technology, Inc

The investigation also explains the challenges faced by companies existing in the industry and how the reader can avoid them to capitalize on the opportunities present in the same space. The study offers a detailed scrutiny of key market aspects and latest market trends and industry-wide market segmentation. Titanium Nitride Coating Market size has been calculated in terms of value and volume during the forecast years.

They also focus on the presence of prominent Titanium Nitride Coating industry players in regional markets and the strategies adopted by them to yield sustainable growth in the forecast years. The primary aim of this study is to offer a bird’s eye view of the market dynamics, assessment of historical data, trends observed, current market value and volume, Porter’s five forces analysis, examination of the upstream and downstream industries, latest technological developments, cost analysis, and the regulatory framework effective in the sector by relying on robust research methodologies.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Deposition Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Vapor Deposition

Sputtering

Ion Plating

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Surface Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Titanium Alloys

Steel

Carbide

Aluminium

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cutting Tools

Aircraft

Medical

Decorative

The study provides a wide-ranging investigation on the Titanium Nitride Coating market in the leading regions. With the analysis of the global Titanium Nitride Coating market, the analysts attempt to highlight the growth prospects that market players are attempting to dominate different regional markets. Our team accurately predicts the market share, CAGR, production capacity, rate of consumption, cost, revenue, and other critical aspect that will influence the rise of regional markets studied in this report.

The global market has been categorized in this report as:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Titanium nitride coating Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Titanium nitride coating Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Titanium nitride coating Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Titanium nitride coating Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Titanium nitride coating Market?

Who are the prominent players in Titanium nitride coating Market?

What is the potential of the Titanium nitride coating Market?

