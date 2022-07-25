Adipic Acid Market Trend and Demand 2028 | Rapid Growth of the Electronics Industry are Drives the Growth

Reports And Data

Adipic Acid Market Size – USD 6,654.4 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Trends – Increasing investments on R&D in textile production technology

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Adipic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 9,337.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adipic acid finds substantial application in the production of nylon-66, which is deployed in the automotive industry for use in engine covers, air intake manifolds, tires, airbag containers, and headlamp covers, among various others interior and exterior automotive parts. An increasing emphasis on reduction of vehicular weight to increase fuel-efficiency is expected to drive the demand for nylon in the upcoming years. Moreover, nylon is suitable for high-performance applications in automobiles, such as mechanical strength, wear & abrasion, chemical & temperature resistance, flexibility, moldability, and ease of processing. Thus, the increasing demand for nylon-66, in turn, would drive the growth of the adipic acid market.

Rapid growth of the electronics industry is likely to spur the market demand in the forecast period. In the electrical & electronics applications, nylon-66 is used where specific tests (such as GWIT, UL94) need to be passed. Nylon-66 is flame-retardant and is commercially available as non-halogenated & halogenated FR solutions. Furthermore, the polymer finds applications in the industry where there is an escalating demand for high-temperature resistance and thin designs owing to miniaturization.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By raw materials, cyclohexane contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. The selective oxidation of cyclohexane is a significant industrial reaction because its oxidation products cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone (KA-oil) are precursors to adipic acid.

By application, nylon-66 fibers and engineering resins held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.9% in the forecast period. This is due to a high demand for nylon-66 in various applications owing to its properties such as high tensile strength, excellent abrasion resistance, and higher melting point, among others.

By industry verticals, the automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to have a growth rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the end-user industries such as the automotive, electrical & electronics, and textile industry, among others, in the region.

Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials, Invista, BASF SE, Petro China Company Limited, Radici, Lanxess AG, Rhodia, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Dow Chemical Company, among others.

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cyclohexane

Cyclohexanol/Cyclohexanone (KA oil)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Nylon 66 Fibers & Engineering Resins

Polyurethanes

Adipate Esters

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Textile

Cosmetics

Medical

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Adipic Acid market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Adipic Acid market.

The global Adipic Acid market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

