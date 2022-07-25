Service Robotics Market Huge Demand & Future Scope by 2030 | At a CAGR of 21.2%

Service Robotics Market Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, The service robotics market size was valued at $21.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $153.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030. A service robot is a robot that performs useful and dangerous task for humans. These robots are used in various applications such as construction, medical, field, logistics, domestic, and entertainment.

Applications of service robots depend upon their use and operation in end user industries. For example, disinfection robots are used to disinfect surroundings in healthcare establishments, medical premises airports, and public places. Professional service robots are used in commercial tasks and personal service robots are used in domestic or non-commercial tasks.

Top Players:

The key players that operating in the global service robotics are iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Aethon, Inc., Yujin Robot Co., Ltd., GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and AB Electrolux.

Professional service registered highest revenue in 2020 owing to wide usage application in healthcare, construction, logistics, defense & security, and many more whereas; personal service robotics is expected to grow with highest CAGR owing to surge in adoption for household chores and entertainment purpose.

Key Market Segments

• By Application

o Healthcare

o Defense

o Field

o Logistics

o Construction

o Domestic

o Entertainment

o Others

• By Type

o Professional service robotics

o Personal service robotics

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging service robotics market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on application, the healthcare segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the construction segment is projected to

grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By type, the professional service robotics segment has registered highest revenue in 2020

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the service robotics market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the service robotics industry.

• In-depth service robotics market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• The report includes service robotics market opportunity and comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing

opportunities.

