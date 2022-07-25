Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market becomes adamant to drive monetary growth | Microsoft, Google Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗼𝗽𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market, by Technology (Wi-Fi, Magnetic Positioning, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Beacons, and Ultra-wideband Technology), Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), Application (Emergency Services, Navigation & Positioning, Asset Tracking, Geo-fencing, and Location-based Promotion), and by Industry Vertical (Logistics, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Transportation, Tourism, Retail, and Aviation), and by Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ XX million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2028), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Indoor positioning and indoor navigation systems refer to the application of technology to help in the navigation of indoor locations, particularly those that have no GPS available. Such applications range from simple devices installed in and around a home or office to highly sophisticated algorithms that monitor traffic flow and can also provide other services, such as real-time traffic information. Indoor positioning systems are commonly used as an alternative to GPS and other navigation technologies. This type of technology has the potential to significantly reduce future costs associated with navigation systems while simultaneously increasing the quality of traffic monitoring. Indoor positioning devices can also be used for training purposes, such as determining the best way to point a camera or laser at a target area.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Apple Incorporation, HERE Technologies, IndoorAtlas, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Ericsson, Microsoft, Qualcomm-Atheros, Google Inc., Motorola Solution Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Stmicroelectronics, Siemens, Aisle, Nowon Technologies Pvt Ltd., Spirent Communications PLC, Senion AB, Sensewhere, SPREO, Nextome, Steerpath, indoo.rs, Pointr, AirFinder, and Insiteo among others.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Growing adoption of navigation systems in public places such as malls, airports, commercial buildings, logistics, and others for better transparency of workflow through various devices located in specific areas is expected to propel growth of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing use of IPIN in the location-based applications such as device tracking, user tracking, location finding, and others is expected to aid growth of the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market over the forecast period.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

➤ North America: United States, Mexico and Canada

➤ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

➤ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

➤ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

➤ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗵

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market remains highly exposed to the vagaries of the COVID-19 crisis as the anti-socializing measures have significantly reduced the crowds in the open and gathering spaces. Meanwhile, several market participants have capitalized on the situation by introducing smart quarantine solutions to track the movement of COVID-19 patients. In terms of financials, the market has witnesses a robust growth in Q1 FY21, citing a positive recovery in the business.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀

The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to wider acceptance of location-based tracking and monitoring solutions. For instance, in August 2021, the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) awarded a US$ 10 billion cloud computing project involving an indoor navigation system to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Over the regional frontiers, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market in the North American region is posing positive prospects in the view of rising adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in indoor positioning assets.

In parallel, the European region is also proving to be another fertile ground for the indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market on the heels of growing expenditure on advanced technologies such as indoor positioning solutions.

𝗙𝗔𝗤’𝗦:

➤ What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period of 2022-2028?

➤ What will the market size be in the anticipated time frame?

➤ What are the primary aspects that will determine the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market's fate over the forecast period?

➤ What are the major market players' winning strategies for building a strong presence in the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market industry?

➤ What are the primary market trends influencing the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market's growth in various regions?

➤ What are the biggest dangers and difficulties that are likely to stymie the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market's growth?

➤ What are the most critical opportunities for market leaders to succeed and profit?

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

1. Market Overview

▪ Research Objective and Assumption

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Preview

▪ Report Description

▪ Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

▪ Market Snippet, By Function

▪ Market Snippet, By Application

▪ Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

▪ Drivers

▪ Restraints

▪ Market Opportunities

▪ Regulatory Scenario

▪ Industry Trend

▪ Merger and Acquisitions

▪ New system Launch/Approvals

▪ Value Chain Analysis

▪ Porter’s Analysis

▪ PEST Analysis

Continue…

