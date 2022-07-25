Cannabis Mogul Rhett Jordan of Greatest Hits Cannabis Co (MA) Selects Growgenics as Exclusive Grow Lighting Provider
Working with Growgenics is all about performance, customer service, and innovations. They make the best grow lights in the business.”DUDLEY, MA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greatest Hits Cannabis Co in Dudley, MA has selected advanced grow lighting company Growgenics as their exclusive lighting technology provider. Founders of Greatest Hits, nationwide cannabis entrepreneur Rhett Jordan and former motocross racer turned cannabis expert Joe Villatico, will be stocking their cultivation facilities exclusively with Growgenics advanced LED lighting for their exceptional performance, customer service, and cutting-edge innovations.
Growgenics has been producing innovative, patented LED grow lighting solutions for controlled environmental agriculture (CEA) and legal commercial cannabis since 2014, and cut their teeth in the industry by producing the first patented LED shape lighting technology integrated with ground-breaking, tunable LED color spectrum technology. Recent third-party testing showed their newest line of products outperforming top LED grow light competitors by up to 31.6% in dry weight output. This has been crucial in the decision-making process for Greatest Hits Cannabis. Jordan says, “working with Growgenics is all about performance, customer service, and innovations. They make the best grow lights in the business.”
Greatest Hits Cannabis Co. is meshing cannabis and music with its flagship location at its 158-year-old mill building in Dudley, MA. The dispensary is the first of a planned retail cannabis brand which owners Villatico and Jordan hope to eventually push throughout the East Coast. The 4,000-square-foot retail shop will soon be joined by 170,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, which are under construction. The dispensary is located at 35-37 Chase Ave. inside the renovated mill, which had been used as coffin manufacturer during the Civil War, a paper mill, and, most recently, Drafter’s Sports Cafe.
In 2019, Jordan met Growgenics’ founder and CEO, Rick Genga, and VP of Business Development, Joe Anter, at his acclaimed cultivation facility and dispensary Native Roots in Denver, CO. The group quickly realized their shared passion for excellence and launched their business partnership shortly thereafter. Now that Greatest Hits Cannabis Co is preparing for their own high-quality indoor cultivation facility, Jordan says Growgenics was the clear choice of advanced LED lighting provider.
For more information regarding Greatest Hits Cannabis Co, please visit www.greatesthitscc.com or email their PR team at press@greatesthitscc.com. For more information regarding Growgenics, please visit www.growgenics.com, or email their PR team at admin@growgenics.com.
