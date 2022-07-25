All children 6 months of age and older now among those eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

CANADA, July 25 - Prince Edward Island is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include all children 6 months of age and older to increase their protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine for the specific population to reduce their risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the virus. This is the first vaccine approved in Canada for children under the age of 5 years. A complete series of this vaccine includes two doses, administered eight weeks between doses. In Prince Edward Island, the following group is now eligible for the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine:

Children 6 months to 5 years of age

“With this new eligibility, parents and guardians now have the opportunity to provide another layer of COVID -19 protection for children under the age of 5.” said Dr. Eilish Cleary, Prince Edward Island’s Acting Chief Public Health Officer. “Many Island families have been waiting for this very important tool to protect their children against serious illness and hospitalization related to COVID-19”.

Parents and guardians looking to book an appointment for their children aged 6 months to 5 years should call toll-free 1-844-975-3303 to make an appointment. Vaccinations for this age group will be offered at Health PEI COVID-19 Immunization Clinics across the province on dedicated dates and times to support the unique needs of children. For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines for Children.

Parents and guardians of unvaccinated children 6 months of age and older should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. In addition to any immediate illness, children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses are not yet known. Children 6 months of age and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. First, second and booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

