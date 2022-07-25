Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Communities, Helps Cut Ribbon on Renovated Youth Art Center in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania’s communities and helped cut the ribbon on ACH Clear Pathways’ modernized youth arts center in Pittsburgh, which was made possible in part through support from the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“Over the past nearly 8 years, I’ve seen first-hand many times how our investments impact communities and make real changes in people’s lives,” said Sec. Weaver. “Not only is ACH Clear Pathways instilling a passion for the arts into young people, it also plans to enrich even more lives by expanding its services to seniors and people with disabilities. The Wolf Administration is very proud to invest in community development projects like this one, while also fostering the local partnerships that help communities thrive.”

Sec. Weaver was joined by staff from ACH Clear Pathways, community leaders, and elected officials at the ribbon cutting event at the Kaufmann Center in the city’s Hill District.

“ACH Clear Pathways is grateful to have had the opportunity to revitalize a portion of the Hill District Community,” said Tyian Battle, Executive Director, ACH Clear Pathways. “With the faith and commitment from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, ACH will continue to service the community.”

ACH Clear Pathways previously received $525,000 in donations from UPMC Health Plan for the project, which in turn received a total of $288,750 in tax credits through the NAP. The project was also supported with $100,000 in donations from Tri-State Capital Bank, which received a total of $55,000 in tax credits through NAP.

Since Governor Wolf took office in 2015, more than $177.2 million in tax credits has been awarded for 1,154 projects through the NAP.

The program encourages private sector investment in non-profit community projects by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to neighborhood and community initiatives. It can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). A description of each of these components is available within the NAP fact sheet.

Additionally, ACH Clear Pathways received $1.5 million in RACP funding for this expansion. Throughout the Wolf Administration, 264 projects in Allegheny County have been awarded $322.7 million in RACP funding.

For more information about the Wolf Administration's commitment to community development, visit the DCED website

