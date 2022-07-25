Flotation Reagents Market Size to Reach USD 7,252.2 Million by 2028 | At a CAGR of 5.60% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The development of mining industries owing to the rise in demand from consumers are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flotation reagents market is forecast to reach USD 7,252.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Flotation Reagents are chemicals that are used in various industries according to the products manufactured. Their high demand is fed by their increasing utility in the water and wastewater treatment, explosives and drilling, and mineral processing industries, among others. These chemicals are used for separation of materials from water depending upon their solubility and cohesion with water molecules.

The increase in demand for freshwater owing to its depleting sources is leading to the growth of the flotation reagent market. The need for better water treatment, owing to several stringent environmental regulations implemented are creating a huge demand for these chemicals. The usage varies from the purification of coal to the cleansing of precious minerals. The industry effluents are also being treated so as to retain the quality standard of exhaust materials and to make them reusable again.

The population of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this young populace is also increasing. The developing countries are looking at China and India as the global market leaders for the flotation reagent market. These countries consist of over 35% population across the globe and application in wastewater treatment in this region will grow at a very high rate.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: BASF SE, Cytec Solvay Group, Clariant AG, Kemira OYJ, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel, SNF FLOERGER SAS, Evonik, and Orica, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The flocculants segment in the flotation reagents market is set to experience the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. This is owing to its increasing utility in a variety of mines, mineral processing plants, and purification of minerals, among others.

Mineral processing segment held a market share of 27.6% in the year 2018. This significant share is derived due to the increasing utility in purification procedures, which involves aeration of minerals in water in the presence of these chemical reagents, leading to the attachment of air bubbles and, in turn, levitation of certain minerals.

Industrial waste and sewage treatment category is predicted to observe the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing regulations and strict policies invoked by authoritative bodies in order to control and restrict the usage and effluent of hazardous wastes. Waste products are being treated to make these materials reusable and less toxic for the environment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are rapidly catching up with the growth in the flotation chemicals. This is primarily due to the rapid influx of investments from different mining corporations along with regulations imposed by the governing bodies on wastewater treatment.

Reagent Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Flocculants

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Explosives and Drilling

Mineral Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Industrial Waste and Sewage Treatment

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Flotation Reagents market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Flotation Reagents market.

The global Flotation Reagents market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

