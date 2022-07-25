Cellulose Acetate Market Trend 2028 | Rise In Demand From the Textile & Apparel Sector Are Propelling the Market Growth.

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 4,617.6 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Trends – Preference for eco-friendly acetate filter tow with enhanced biodegradability.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellulose acetate market is forecast to reach USD 7,027.0 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose acetate is a semi-synthetic compound which is manufactured from purified natural cellulose. In the manufacturing of this semi-synthetic compound, natural cellulose is reacted with acetic anhydride. The primary sources of these natural cellulose are cotton linens and wood pulp. Some of the prominent trends that are happening in the market include rising industrialization which provides vast opportunities for the market growth and the expanding textile and apparel industries in the Asia Pacific region and technological developments for cellulose acetate.

The market for cellulose acetate is influenced by the rising number of cigarette consumers all over the world. Preference for low tar cigarettes with a consumer shift towards longer cigarette filters contributes to the market growth.

The above-mentioned factors create opportunities for market growth while factors such as volatility of raw material prices, and stringent regulations pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the cellulose acetate market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cellulose acetate.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, China National, Tobacco Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Acordis Cellulostic Fibers, Mitsubishi Chemical, Holdings Corporation, Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, and Sappi among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The fiber type segment of cellulose acetate held a larger market share of 67.6% in the year 2018. The growth is due to its easy availability and high demand from the textile & apparel industries and cigarette manufacturers.

Cellulose Acetate Tow segment held a larger market share of 41.9% in the year 2018. Cellulose acetate tow are largely used in cigarette filters, which reduces the overall tar and nicotine intake while cigarette consumption. As this is comparatively efficient than paper, cotton, and polypropylene, they have a high demand from the cigarette manufacturers.

Textile & Apparel segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The product is used in the textile & apparel industries in the manufacturing of garments. As the material is cheaper in comparison to silk and possesses similar qualities and hence have high demand from the textile and apparel sector.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising industrialization with cheap labor availability and expanding textile industry in the region is expected to contribute towards the cellulose acetate market growth in the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fiber

Plastic

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cellulose Acetate Tow

Cellulose Acetate Flakes

Cellulose Acetate Filament

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cigarette Filters

Textile & Apparel

Photographic Films

Tapes & Labels

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Cellulose Acetate market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Cellulose Acetate market.

The global Cellulose Acetate market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

