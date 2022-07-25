Cardiac Mapping Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

the global Cardiac Mapping Market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing funds and grants provided for research and development and the growing elderly population across the world are some primary factors which are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cardiac Mapping Market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Cardiac mapping is the development of detection of the temporal and spatial divisions of myocardial electrical potentials during a heart rhythm.

Cardiac mapping is broadly useful to identify heart issues such as arrythmia which is a very common heart disorder and is growing across the world. According to the estimations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2 percent of people younger than 65 years old are expected to suffer from atrial fibrillation while about 9 percentage of people aged 65 and older already have the disorder. The rising prevalence of such heart conditions is expected to the fuel the market in the future. Furthermore, the rising number of innovative devices introduced by various key players is expected to dive the cardiac mapping industry. The growing number of certified and experienced cardiologists in the developing economies is also a primary factor driving the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3425

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, EP Solutions SA, Acutus Medical, Biosense Webster, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Epmap-System, MicroPort Scientific Corporation and CoreMap

Market Segmentation by Types:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Contact Cardiac Mapping

Basket Catheter Mapping

Electroanatomical mapping

Real-time Positional Management (RPM) EP System

Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping

Non- Contact Cardiac Mapping

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial flutter

AV-nodal reentrant tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Others

Order this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3425

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Cardiac Mapping market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increasing merger and acquisitions are expected to drive he market growth in future. For instance, in 2019, Acutuc medical entered into a collaboration with Peerbridge health. The merger facilitates use of AcQMap system in combination with Peerbridge Cor, an ECG product that detects different types of arrythmias.

In January 2019, Abbott received and FDA approval for its TactiCath catheter, which is capable of implying 3D mapping and can be significantly used to treat atrial fibrillation. Such approval for innovative devices could fuel the market extensively.

In September 2019, a cardiovascular tech developer Ablacon Inc. announced that they released an updated version of their existing technology under the company’s CE mark. Ablamap uses a novel and proprietary algorithm, operated by artificial intelligence, to visualize the flow of electrical activity within the heart. Once visualized, the Electrographic Flow map can be used to guide the application of ablation therapy to target potential sources of atrial fibrillation

Various key players have launched their products in different regions to expand their sales. For instance, in November 2019, a cardiology devices developer, Baylis Medical launched its 2 French (2F) EPstar fixed electrophysiology catheter in the United States.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3425

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.