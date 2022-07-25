Global Dialysis Market to Generate USD 145.85 billion by 2030, Highlights a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and increase in research and development activities drive the global dialysis market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global dialysis market generated USD 105.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate USD 145.85 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030. The research analyzes the top segments along with regions to help leading market players and investors in determining the expansion strategy and investment feasibility. Moreover, the research highlights the competitive scenario.

Analyzing the entire scenario in 420 pages along with nearly 600 tables and around 300 figures, the report aims to become a source of analysis about the current market scenario and offer estimations about the coming years. The research also offers the Covid-19 impact analysis and highlights the impact of pandemic on the global dialysis market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 105.58 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 145.85 billion CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages 420 Tables 598 Figures 298 Segments covered Type, Products & Services, End User, and Geography. Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) Increase in research and development activities Opportunities Enhanced healthcare infrastructure Focus on the effective management of the kidney diseases

The report provides a detailed analysis of driving factors, growth-limiting factors, and opportunities of the global dialysis market. This analysis is helpful in determining steps to be taken to tap on driving factors and opportunities to achieve sustainable growth. Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), surge in new product approvals, and increase in research and development activities drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of dialysis services and lack of proper reimbursement scenario hinder the market growth.

Commenting on the opportunities that would help market players in enhancing the dialysis market share in the next few years, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, highlighted, “High unmet needs and economic development of the developing countries, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and focus on the effective management of the kidney diseases create new opportunities in the coming years.”

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dialysis market based on type, products & services, end user, and geography. As per the report, the type segment is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The report further segments the hemodialysis segment into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.

On the basis of products & services, the research further segments the market into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. As per the report, the equipment segment is sub-segmented into dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and others. The consumables segment is sub-divided into as dialyzers, catheters, and others. On the basis of end user, the report sub-segments the market into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.

Based on geography, the research further divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, and is expected to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. This is due to large patient base suffering from chronic kidney diseases, established healthcare infrastructure, and advanced technological tools and equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, improved compensation scenario, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The report analyzes these regions and their respective countries on the basis of segments and sub-segments. Tables and figures are utilized to represent the information and statistics in a better manner. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and next steps to gain a strong foothold in the dialysis industry.

The research offers a detailed competitive scenario of the global dialysis market. Leading players analyzed in the report include Baxter International, Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., DaVita, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medicators, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, B. Braun Avitum AG, and others. The report highlights the key strategies and development of these players along with business performance.

