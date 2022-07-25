Environmental Monitoring Market 2022-2028: Uses Tools To Assess Environmental Conditions, Develop Information And Trends

Reports And Data

The global Environmental Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 17.13 billion in 2020 registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Environmental Monitoring Market size is expected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Global climate patterns have been seriously affected by rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. Countries such as India and China, where industrialization has been the fastest in the last few decades and the least strict regulatory landscape, have been at an all-time high in pollution levels. Many developed countries have outsourced their manufacturing facilities to developing countries, causing air, water and soil quality in these countries to deteriorate. However, the global pressure on these countries to control their levels of pollution is growing, creating significant opportunities for the market for environmental monitoring.

Over the past decade, only a few countries in Europe and Central Asia have been able to maintain monitoring activities, according to the United Nations' European Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Governments of many developing nations have been evasive about enforcing such restrictions because they claim that economic development is best served by the underprivileged masses of their countries than by environmental stability. This may limit the growth of the environmental monitoring market to some degree.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Environmental Monitoring Market:

• 3M;

• Agilent Technologies;

• Danaher Corporation;

• Emerson Electric;

• General Electric Company;

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook

• Monitors

o Indoor

o Outdoor

o Portable

• Software

• Services

By Sampling Method Outlook

• Active

• Continuous

• Intermittent

• Passive

By Component Outlook

• Temperature

• Moisture

• Biological

• Chemical

• Particulate Matter

• Noise

By Application Outlook

• Air Pollution

• Water Pollution

• Soil Pollution

• Noise Pollution

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

• Overview of the company profiles of each market player

• Industrial chain analysis of each player

• Revenue share contribution

• Sales network and distribution channels and net profits and losses of each company

• Key business growth strategies undertaken by these players

