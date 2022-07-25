Food Safety Testing System Market Global Growth | Analysis ,Competitor Strategy, High Emerging, Competitive Landscape

Emergen Research Logo

The increased chemical contamination outbreaks and growing awareness of food safety in food processing industries. are driving the demand for the market.

Food Safety Testing System Market Size – USD 19.94 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends –” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach USD 33.78 billion in 2027. A higher outbreak of foodborne diseases and the implementation of strict regulatory rules on the optimal quality of foodstuffs are expected to boost market demand for product safety over the planned period.

Governments and food producers have been making substantial efforts to improve the quality of edible products due to contamination-related health and economic harm. In addition, improved safety checks are likely to result in the involvement of authorities such as FDA and FSSAI to ensure compliance with quality requirements for goods. The market for such safety check is highly competitive, as key players not only compete with other testing companies, but also with end user and government agencies internal analytics departments.

The global Food Safety Testing System Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.

Increased consumer awareness for genetically-modified foods is the most rapidly growing segment in GMOs, and the global GMO research industry is projected to be powered by efficient technological trends.

The lack of knowledge on genetically modified food's Nutritional and Health characteristics leads consumers to conclude that they are not food protection and therefore contributes to the need for GMO testing and labeling.

In the context of the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulatory measures to control meat and poultry contamination in slaughterhouse and processing plants. The high demand for seafood products is a key factor driving the growth of the marine testing industry.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Food Safety Testing System market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Microbiological

Residues & Contamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Food Safety Testing System market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

