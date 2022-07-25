Smart Farming Market will Hit the Big Revenue in Future | Economic Growth, Emerging trends and Forecast till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pressure on the global food supply chain due to the fast-growing population is driving the demand for the market.

Smart Farming Market Size – USD 12.62 billion in 2019, Smart Farming Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Smart Farming Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming.

The Smart Farming Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Smart Farming Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

The global Smart Farming Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights

Increased adoption in the automation and control systems, such as GNSS/GPS receivers, guidance, and steering systems, irrigation controllers, has created a demand for the smart farming practice. A surge in the deployment of artificial intelligence and IoT has driven driving the demand for the hardware in the offering segment.

Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Smart greenhouses, equipped with communication technologies and modern sensors, capture and deliver information on the crops and surrounding 24/7. The collected data helps in removing abnormalities and bottlenecks.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Smart Farming market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Farming Market on the basis of farming type, offerings, application, and region:

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Smart Farming market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

