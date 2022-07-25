Feed Yeast Market 2022-2028: Rising awareness among producer about the essential nutrition to various farm animals

Reports And Data

The Global Feed Yeast Market size was USD 1.9 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Feed Yeast Market size is expected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Yeast comes under the kingdom of fungi, has been widely used in several food compounds or home-based animal feed to promote digestion of the animals and for improving their gut health. Yeast’s addition to poultry feed help in increasing the feed conversion ratio, leading to a positive impact on the white meat yield. Furthermore, it is observed that a combined form of yeast and probiotics having a potential impact on the productivity and weight gain of the animals. The live yeast is mostly preferred in home-based animal feed, produced from different sources such as soybean and corn, other yeast’s forms are getting popular in compound feed.

Additionally, growing awareness regarding the management of animal health globally is fostering the industry growth. The European Union banned the use of any antibiotic growth promoter in animal livestock, resulting in elevated demand for yeast products to be used in animal feed, further supporting the market expansion. However, rising competition for essential and adequate raw materials is restricting the sector’s growth.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The current pandemic scenario is predicted to impact the industry growth for feed yeast. Rising consumption of various animal-based products, and growing concerns pertaining to the maintenance of animal health are augmenting demand in market. However, shortage in labor due to COVID situation, restrictions in international trade, and reduced livestock product’s consumption are having a short-term impact on the supply as well as production of feed yeast during the COVID-19.

The Feed Yeast market investigation report assesses the global market for the Feed Yeast industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2020-2027. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Feed Yeast market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Feed Yeast Market:

• Associated British Foods PLC. (UK),

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark),

• Alltech Inc. (US),

• Cargill,

• Incorporated (US),

• Archer Daniels Midland (US)

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation based on Product Type:

• Probiotic yeast

• Brewer’s yeast

• Specialty yeast

• Yeast derivatives

Market Segmentation based on Livestock:

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquatic animals

• Pets

• Equine

Market Overview:

All enterprises involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials fall within the food and beverage sector. Fresh and packaged meals, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, are all included. Apart from drugs, this industry touches every product designed for human consumption.

As a result of the current economic depression caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, consumers are seeking to save as much money as possible. Consumers are doing so in a variety of ways, including buying more generic things and cooking their own meals instead of going out. As a result, food processing companies are getting more creative in order to reduce the cost of goods sold, attract more customers, and increase profit margins.

Obesity has a tremendous impact on the global food and beverage industry. The desire for healthful foods has grown, as has the demand for more detailed nutritional information. Companies have responded by launching lower-calorie foods and tightening control over how their brand is viewed in response to both of these changes. Companies want to be viewed as a healthy brand, thus they support activities that indicate this, such as youth sports. There has even been talk of levying a tax on foods linked to obesity to deter people from eating them.

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Feed Yeast market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Feed Yeast market.

The global Feed Yeast market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

