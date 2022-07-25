Meat Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis, Current Trends, Competitive Enhancements, Size & Business Outlook 2025

Meat Processing Equipment Market

Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type, Meat, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for the meat processing equipment market is anticipated to increase due to lifestyle changes and preferences of the consumers. In addition, rise in demand for packaged foods & processed meat products and increase in demand for food safety drive the market growth. Meat processing equipment are manufactured based on the specific customer requirements. These equipment are used to remove toxins and increase meat consistency. The continuous dominance of meat-based culture in many countries augments the demand for meat processing equipment. In addition, increase in trade flow of meat has increased the demand for processed meat with high durability and shelf life, which is expected to fuel the growth of the meat processing equipment market. However, high cost of machineries is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The meat processing equipment market was valued at $10,968 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,817 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The food processing industry has witnessed considerable growth in the recent years and is expected to continue this trend in the future. This industry exhibits an increase in adoption of fully automated technology and inbuilt sensor system. In addition, innovation in rising efficiency of machine, increase in speed, and rise in adoption of automated processing system are expected to boost the growth of the global meat processing equipment market.

The demand for meat processing equipment in various applications, such as meat, poultry, and seafood, is relatively high. Increase in demand for these equipment in Asia-Pacific is expected in the near future due to robust domestic demand fueled by urbanization, shift in food habits and higher incomes. However, lack of infrastructure is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

In terms of value, North America and Europe collectively contributed around 66.7% of the market share in the global meat processing equipment market in 2018. The leading players in the meat processing equipment industry have focused on product launch and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a significant meat processing equipment market share. The key players profiled in the report include GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc., Marel, Heat and Control, Inc. Illinois Tool Works Inc., Manitowoc, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

Key Findings of the Meat Processing Equipment Market:

In terms of value, the processed pork segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

By type, the cutting segment in meat processing equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025.

North America is anticipated to maintain its lead position throughout 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value.

The fresh processed meat application is estimated to occupy one-fourth of the total market by 2025.

China is expected to occupy more than one-fourth of the total Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.3%, in terms of value.

