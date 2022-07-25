Calcite Market Size | Regional Analysis, Key Players Update, Covid-19 Impact and Top Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for calcite from the paper industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

Calcite Market Size – USD 10.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The calcite market is witnessing strong growth, which can be attributed to the rising demand for calcite from the paper industry. Calcite is used in paper factories as a filler material in the alkaline paper production process. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market.

This report gives Calcite Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape.The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Calcite market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Calcite market:

Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcite market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

The Global Calcite Market Trends,development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.The global Calcite Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2027. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Regions Covered in the Calcite Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

