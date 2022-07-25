Industrial Robotics Market Future Opportunities 2021 Expected to Reach $116.8 billion by 2030

Industrial Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, The global industrial robotics market size was valued at $37.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $116.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. The key factor accelerating the market for industrial robotics is a sudden spur in global industrial output. To emerge from a cyclical slump, the industrial robotics business requires some level of innovation, similar to the automobile or heavy engineering markets.

In addition, shift in political scenarios, such as in India, is expected to see an end to policy paralysis and a boost to industrial productivity, leading to a significant turnaround in the automobile industry as rise in automation in automobile industry will led to installation of industrial robots.

The major players profiled in the industrial robotics market include ABB, DAIHEN Corporation, Denso Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The industrial robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, function, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, and others. By industry it is classified as automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, food & beverage, and others. On the basis of function, it is categorized into soldering & welding; materials handling; assembling & disassembling; painting & dispensing; milling, cutting, & processing; and others.

Region wise, the industrial robotics market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global industrial robotics market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial robotics market Analysis and dynamics.

• On the basis of type, the articulated segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By industry, the electrical & electronics segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• On the basis of function, the materials handling segment dominated the market in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global industrial robotics market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• The global industrial robotics market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

