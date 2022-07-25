Contract Research Organization Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth , Analysis | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was USD 61.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of drug development projects across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth.Over the last decade, pharmaceutical companies have released an increasing number of new drugs each year. These companies are planning on reducing overall expenses, for which they need to reduce research staff and save costs on in-house R&D infrastructure.

This report gives Contract Research Organization Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape.The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Contract Research Organization market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Contract Research Organization market:

IQVIA Inc., PPD, Inc., ICON Plc., Syneos Health Inc., Parexel International, Medpace Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., WuXi AppTec Group, Labcorp Drug Development, Kiecana Clinical Research (KCR), ClinTec International, Advanced Clinical, Pharm-Olam, LLC, and WuXi Biologics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global contract research organization market based on service type, application, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinical Research Services

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Early Phase Development Services

Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls Services

Preclinical Services

Pharmacokinetics/ Pharmacodynamics Services

Toxicology Testing Services

Other Preclinical Services

Discovery Studies

Laboratory Services

Analytical Testing Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Consulting Services

Data Management Services

Database Design

Data Entry and Validation

Database Maintenance and Archival

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

The Global Contract Research Organization Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. The global Contract Research Organization Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030 . In 2022, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Regions Covered in the Contract Research Organization Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

