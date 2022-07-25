Natural Sweeteners Market Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – High demand for stevia

Increasing demand for low calorie natural sweeteners and availability of healthier food choices are some key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global natural sweeteners market size reached USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investments in R&D activities for production of non-caloric and high-intensity natural sweeteners that are safe for consumption and rising focus on healthier food and beverage options, as well as diets are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Natural sweetening agents are derived from natural ingredients such as maple syrup, stevia and others and are much healthier as compared to counterparts. Honey, another natural sweetener, is free from artificial additives and is a good substitute for sugar in tea, coffee, yogurts and others. Also, honey was the first natural sweetener that has various biological properties such as antibacterial and antioxidant. In addition, erythritol is another natural sweetener, that tastes very much like sugar and is found in certain fruits. Erythritol does not spike insulin or blood sugar levels in the human body.

The Natural Sweeteners Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Natural Sweeteners market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Natural Sweeteners market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Natural Sweeteners market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/550

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Food & beverage segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to high consumption of natural sugar in a variety of food and beverage products. Rising demand for low-calorie natural sweetening products among consumers and rising investments in development and innovation of an array of new products by key market players are also factors expected to boost market growth.

Confectionery & gum segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Stevia can be used as a replacement for sugar in almost all baking items. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar and all natural sweeteners. Stevia also aids in maintaining a healthy diet and is ideal for making shortbreads and crisp cookies.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies offering natural sweeteners, as well as easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs, opening up high potential opportunities in countries in the region

In December 2020, Tate & Lyle, which is a food & beverage ingredient company, completed the acquisition of Sweet Green Fields (SGF), which is a global stevia producer with an estimated revenue of around USD 50 million in 2020. With this acquisition, Tate & Lyle’s will strengthen its position as a leading provider of natural sweetening solutions in Asia Pacific market.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Natural Sweeteners market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Natural Sweeteners market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Natural Sweeteners market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Foodchem International Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., Stevia Hub India, Suminter India Organics, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Evolva, ADM, and Pyure Brands LLC.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/550

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet proteins

Other types

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bakery products

Confectioneries & gums

Spreads

Beverages

Dairy products

Frozen desserts

Tabletop sweeteners

Pharmaceutical products

Others

The Global Natural Sweeteners Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Natural Sweeteners market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/550

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Natural Sweeteners market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Natural Sweeteners market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Natural Sweeteners market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Natural Sweeteners Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/550

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Hunting And Shooting Ammunition Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217606/t/hunting-and-shooting-ammunition-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217784/t/commercial-vehicle-sensors-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217857/t/traffic-jam-assist-systems-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Ai-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217903/t/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Solid Waste Management Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3217943/t/solid-waste-management-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Liquid Hydrogen Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218043/t/liquid-hydrogen-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218066/t/biological-wastewater-treatment-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Greenhouse Film Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218097/t/greenhouse-film-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Dairy Enzymes Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218124/t/dairy-enzymes-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

Pet Food Packaging Market

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3218152/t/pet-food-packaging-market-share-industry-growth-trend-drivers-challenges-key-companies-by-2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Natural Sweeteners Market Size Worth USD 5.3 Billion in 2030