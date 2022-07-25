Big Data Analytics in bfsi Market Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast & Manufacturers Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 13.44 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.7%, Market Trends – Rise in volume of data generated by capital market.

Increasing focus on improving customer services and growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI sector is driving big data analytics in BFSI market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions. These factors are expected to continue to boost growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market over the forecast period.

The Big Data Analytics in BFSI market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Big Data Analytics in BFSI industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/536

Some Key Highlights of Report

Increasing adoption of descriptive analytics across insurance companies to extract business information in order to boost business growth while facilitating better service to customers is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the descriptive analytics segment during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud technology by end-users such as banks and insurance service providers is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the cloud-based delivery segment during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of fraudulent healthcare insurance claims and increasing need for more effective solutions to prevent payer losses is a key factor expected to support revenue growth of the fraud detection segment during the forecast period.

Growing deployment of big data analytics in the insurance sector is driving growth of the insurance company segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Robust presence of international and domestic players, including Alteryx Inc., BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc., among others, in countries in North America is driving growth of the market in the region to a significant extent.

Acquisitions are a primary focus point in the global market and established players in are focusing on expanding and strengthening offerings and capabilities, while also expanding market footprint.

in April 2019, ClearStory Data Inc. was acquired by Alteryx Inc. Through this acquisition, Alteryx will strengthen its capabilities in the field of data analytics and data science.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Big Data Analytics in BFSI market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/536

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/536

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/536

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

https://blogfreely.net/vandanamanturgekar/bioanalytical-testing-services-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions

Hydrocolloids Market

https://blogfreely.net/vandanamanturgekar/hydrocolloids-market-overview-merger-and-acquisitions-drivers-restraints

Mobility As A Service Market

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/view/emergenresearch/689847814808895488?source=share

Mobility As A Service Market

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/326566?code=24b2b509-a3e7-4b1d-8ccd-b9a80addc5ed&share_content=true

Mobility As A Service Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/mobility-as-a-service-market-revenue-demand-driving-factors-key-players-strategies-trends-fore

Industry 4.0 Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/industry-4-0-market-segmentation-industry-analysis-by-production-consumption-revenue-and-growth-r

Connected Agriculture Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/connected-agriculture-market-segmentation-industry-analysis-by-production-consumption-revenue-and

Synthetic Rubber Market

https://vandanaswarajmantu.wixsite.com/website-1/post/synthetic-rubber-market-key-players-competitive-landscape-growth-statistics-revenue-and-industry

Solid Waste Management Market

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/view/emergenresearch/690394585448464384?source=share

Solid Waste Management Market

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/330672?code=dae4c4b6-4989-44aa-b305-941c142dafa0&share_content=true

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.