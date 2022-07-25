Submit Release
SheEO REGENERATES INTO CORALUS, UNVEILING NEW NAME AND BRAND IDENTITY TO SUPPORT EVOLVING STRATEGIC VISION

New Coralus Logo

Coralus, SheEO’s new identity, reflects the company’s mission to foster innovation, equity and co-creating transformative models

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SheEO, a globally-recognized venture funding community supporting women + non-binary people has announced its evolution to CORALUS (pronounced ‘cora-liss’), a fresh new look and name, that aligns with the organization’s commitment to crowd-sourcing funding and resources to women and non-binary entrepreneurs with innovations that address critical global priorities.

Built on the foundation of seven successful years as SheEO, the organization with its revolutionary perpetual funding model has become a leading global impact organization, making real progress on the World’s To-do List–based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) designed to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

Coralus, a combination of “coral” + “us” encompases their core values, which include: collaboration, diversity, radical generosity and transformation.

Founder Vicki Saunders says that the company has never been one to shy away from change. In fact, it makes change happen–the new brand identity embodies the evolving sense of purpose and energy of its community.

“At this moment in our evolution, we integrate our old name, SheEO, into our history. It’s part of how we got here, and its power allows us to regenerate into Coralus,” says Saunders. “Over the next weeks and months, you’ll witness this evolution in real time as our new name and visuals roll out across emails, our website, and our social media. New insights and challenges are here. So we evolve, as we always do. It’s in our nature.”

Since 2015, Coralus (formerly SheEO has scaled into Canada, US, NZ, AU and UK, and has funded 120+ brilliant innovators: 45% of whom are Black, Indigenous, and women of colour. With a 95% payback rate on loans, Coralus is modelling a whole new way of organizing resources to build inclusive economies and communities.

Please visit: https://coralus.sheeo.world/ to explore the new website and learn more about how Coralus is evolving, transforming, regenerating and growing.

To interview Founder, Vicki Saunders, about this exciting new rebrand, or about their global community of activators and ventures, please contact:

Dessy Danishwar, Media Relations
Dessy@FrontDoorPR.com
905.805.1024

ABOUT CORALUS
Coralus (formerly SheEO) is a high-impact economic + social model powered by a uniquely inclusive community. Members offer and access resources at their own pace, creating a self-regenerating pay-it-forward pool of skills, connections, funds, and support then used to advance the UN's Sustainability Goals ("The World's To-do List"). Coralus has circulated nearly $10M to 120+ women and non-binary led businesses by distributing capital via crowdsourced decision-making. 45% of those founders are from chronically excluded racial and ethnic groups. The payback rate on its unsecured 0% interest loans is 95%. Founded in Canada in 2015, Coralus' current footprint includes the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Last month, the organization completed a community-led rebranding and renaming effort. See that unusual process at www.coralus.sheeo.world.

Dessy Danishwar
Front Door PR
+1 905-805-1024
