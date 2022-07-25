Global Seaweed Protein Market Projected to Hit $1,512 Million, Growing at 11.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2030 | Exclusive Report [200-Pages] by Research Dive

The global seaweed protein market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the in the 2021—2030 timeframe. Growing use of plant-based protein in food industries is enhancing the growth of the market. The red type seaweed sub-segment and food sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be at the pole position.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global seaweed protein market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the global market is anticipated to garner $1,512 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Dynamics of the Seaweed Protein Market:

Increasing adoption of plant-based protein in food industries owing to its numerous health benefits is the main factor fueling the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing applications of seaweed protein in nutrient-rich foods is projected to bring in profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, possibilities of traces of heavy metals like a toxic metals and tin in seaweeds is projected to hamper the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Seaweed Protein Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impact on the growth of the global seaweed protein market in 2020. The pandemic stopped the normal functioning of many industries owing to which many food producing factories experienced problems in their industrial and transportation processes. Additionally, the production of seaweed significantly dropped owing to a decrease in marine fishing, aquaculture, and post-harvest activities, the implementation of quarantine and mobility and travel restrictions; which hampered the growth of the market during the pandemic period. However, as the pandemic situation is relaxing, the market is predicted to grow at an accelerated speed due to growing use of seaweed protein in food industries.

The report divides the global seaweed protein market [Ma1] into source, application, and region.

Red Type Sub-Segment to be the Most Dominant

The red type sub-segment of the source segment is projected to lead the market in the forecast period. This growth is chiefly due to the growing demand for red type seaweed protein as they are a rich source of trace elements, vital vitamins, fatty acids, proteins, and minerals.

Food Sub-Segment to Observe Leading Growth

The food sub-segment of the application segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period. This growth is mostly because seaweed protein is obtaining great demand in the food sector owing to the presence of magnesium, sodium, potassium, copper, chlorine, zinc, calcium, sulfur, phosphorus, and other macro & micro nutrients in seaweeds.

Asia-Pacific Region to Grab a Foremost Market Position

The report examines the global seaweed protein market across numerous regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is expected to experience marvellous growth in the forecast period. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the rising demand for seaweed protein in food sectors and growing initiatives by seaweed manufacturers to produce reasonably priced seaweed protein.



Key Players of the Seaweed Protein Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global seaweed protein market such as

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables CP Kelco Seasol International Pty Ltd. Atseanova Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co Ltd. Irish Seaweed ALGAIA Acadian Seaplants Mara Seaweed Cargill

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market. For instance, in May 2022, IFF, a world-wide frontrunner in value-added ingredients, unveiled SEAFLOUR, a whole food seaweed stabilizer providing ‘excellent stability’ in plant-based beverage formulations, and a clean label.

More about Seaweed Protein Market:

