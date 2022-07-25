Medical Smart Textiles Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical smart textile market is expected to reach value of USD 2,177.6 Million in 2027, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in diagnosis methods, and growing adoption of wearable medical devices is driving growth of the medical smart textiles market currently. Medical smart textiles have sensors integrated into them, and these fabrics are to produce gowns that can be worn by patients or persons with illness or disease. The sensors capture any physiological changes in the body and alerts are shared with healthcare professionals and staff. Medical smart textiles can be deployed inside active wear, t-shirts, and pants as a layer to monitor blood pressure, heart rate, and can also sense temperature changes in patients with dementia. It eliminates the need for patients without any real critical need to visit the doctor’s office for physical check-ups. Some of the major applications of medical smart textiles are patient gowns and vests, caps and gloves, and also everyday apparel.

The latest report titled ‘Global Medical Smart Textiles Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Medical Smart Textiles industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Medical Smart Textiles market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Medical Smart Textiles market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Key Highlights of Report

Textile-based sensors are an emerging class of wearable devices, with potential for next-generation, amenability, and functionality for the human body, incorporating sensing and control. Miniaturization of electronic components and surge in demand for low-cost textile-based sensors are among some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the technology segment.

Hospital and clinic segment accounted for higher revenue in 2019, as use of medical smart textiles during surgery and for remote monitoring of patients in hospitals is relatively high.

North America accounted for a larger revenue share in the global medical smart textiles market in 2019. High revenue growth of the market in the region can be attributed to extensive use of advanced medical technologies and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector in countries in the region.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Medical Smart Textiles market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Medical Smart Textiles industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Medical Smart Textiles market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Carre Technologies Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Siren, Camira Fabrics, Gentherm, Pireta, and 3TEKS.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical smart textiles market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Textile Sensors

Wearable Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Surgery

Bio-monitoring

Therapy and Wellness

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Academic and Research Center

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Medical Smart Textiles market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Medical Smart Textiles market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Medical Smart Textiles market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

