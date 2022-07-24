PHILIPPINES, July 24 - Press Release

July 22, 2022 SEN. BONG REVILLA INTRODUCES BILL GRANTING 20% DISCOUNT TO INDIGENT JOB APPLICANTS FOR FEES ON GOV'T CERTIFICATES AND CLEARANCES In pursuit of his vow to champion meaningful legislations that will further promote social justice among Filipino people, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. filed Senate Bill No. 259 crafted to give a 20% discount to poor Filipino job applicants in the payment of fees and charges for certain certificates and clearances issued by the government. This bill furthers the intent of Republic Act No. 11261 or the "First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act" which waived the government fees and charges in the issuance of documents required for the employment of first-time jobseekers, by expanding the reduction of fees and charges to indigent Filipino job applicants. In the proposed measure, indigent job applicants shall be granted the aforementioned rate of discount for the following clearances and certificates for pre-employment application: * Clearance from the barangay where the applicant resides

* NBI Clearance

* PNP Clearance

* Medical certificate for local employment from any government hospital licensed by DOH

* PSA Marriage Certificate

* PSA Certificate of Live Birth

* Transcript of Records, Diploma, and Certificate of Good Moral Character from the SUCs of the applicant

* CSC Certificate of Civil Service Eligibility

* National Certificate and Certificate of Competency issued by TESDA

* Other documentary requirements issued by the government that may be required by employers from job applicants "It is hoped that prospective workers who are discouraged and burdened by government fees and charges will be relieved from these expenses and will eventually land a decent job that can uplift them from poverty", Sen. Revilla said. Local social welfare officers and barangay officials are authorized to issue a certification as proof of eligibility of the job applicant. Members of the households covered in the "Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program" shall be automatically considered eligible to avail of the privileges in the Act. "Tayo na mismo ang tumulong na magbukas ng pintuan sa mga Pilipinong nagnanais na magkaroon ng disenteng trabaho. Huwag na natin silang pahirapan, bagkus ay siguraduhin nating pagaanin ang mga gastusin at pasanin nila", Sen. Revilla said.