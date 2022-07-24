Submit Release
July 23, 2022

Bato hopes PBBM's SONA will include continuation of Duterte's gains against illegal drugs, criminality, terrorism

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is hopeful that he will hear President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. announcing during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) that he will continue the peace and order gains of the Duterte administration.

In a television interview on Thursday, Dela Rosa said he wanted President Marcos Jr. to state in his SONA on Monday (July 25) that the achievements of his predecessor, like the campaign against illegal drugs, criminality, and terrorism, among other accomplishments, will be continued under the present administration.

"I hope na marinig ko na gusto niyang ipagpatuloy ang lahat ng gains na na-achieve ng ating previous administration, lalong-lalo na dito sa problema natin sa droga, kriminalidad at terorismo. Sana tuloy-tuloy na dahil sayang 'yung gains, lalong-lalo na 'yung gains natin sa insurgency kung saan very successful 'yung NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict), sa pagbuwag ng CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army)," Dela Rosa said.

He added, "Sana marinig ko na talaga na didiinan niya para hindi na makabangon itong CPP-NPA at tuloy-tuloy nang magkakaroon tayo ng lasting, inclusive and sustainable peace na mangyayari sa buong bansa."

Dela Rosa also encouraged everybody to listen to the Chief Executive's legislative agenda which he will mention in his SONA.

