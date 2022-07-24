Consumer-centered energy legislation among Gatchalian's priority bills in the the energy sector

PHILIPPINES, July 24 - Press Release

July 23, 2022 Consumer-centered energy legislation among Gatchalian's priority bills in the energy sector Senator Win Gatchalian assured consumer protection is of utmost importance in filing his priority bills in the energy sector for the upcoming 19th Congress. To cushion the adverse effects of sudden and drastic increases in the prices of petroleum products, Gatchalian's Senate Bill No. 384 or the proposed Pantawid Pasada Act seeks to establish an Energy Subsidy Program (ESP). This will guarantee a speedy and simplified procedure as its provisions mandate the distribution of cash through digital payment systems to all qualified beneficiaries within 30 days from the issuance of certification from the Department of Energy (DOE) when the average price of oil for three consecutive months is equal to or has hit more than $80 per barrel. The lawmaker will no longer chair the Energy Committee but he vowed to continue pursuing the country's energy security through sustainable and alternative sources. Included in his priority bills is SB No. 157 or Energy Transition which will institutionalize fundamental policies on energy transition, including the promotion of clean energy sources which will keep electricity costs lower. Gatchalian also deemed it necessary to ensure the upholding of the government's interests on matters concerning service contracts to explore oil and gas and production of indigenous crude oil to provide a consumer's table supply of energy through SB No. 381 or the Amendment of Presidential Decree (PD) 87. This will help achieve energy security through diversification of energy sources given the expiration of Service Contract (SC) 38 or the Malampaya service contract in 2024. He likewise underscored the need to refocus the investment mandate of the state-run Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) under SB No. 380 for the advancement of energy security and self-sufficiency. Gatchalian is giving another push for some of his bills filed during the 18th Congress such as the Waste to Energy facilities (SBN 151), Midstream Natural Gas (SBN 152), and Energy Advocate (SBN 156). SBN 151 and SBN 152 are meant to further diversify energy sources in the country to ensure sufficient supply for consumers, while SBN 156 will institutionalize an independent consumer representation in all rate-setting, rule-making, and other energy-related cases and proceedings before government agencies, including judicial and quasi-judicial bodies. "Bagamat may mga naisabatas na tayong mga reporma, maraming aspeto sa sektor ng enerhiya ang kailangan pang ayusin upang masiguro na mabibigyang proteksyon ang interes ng publiko at ng bansa mula sa mga external factors gaya ng mataas na presyo ng langis at mga inaangkat na raw materials," the senator explained. Konsyumer prayoridad ni Gatchalian sa pagsusulong ng priority bills sa sektor ng enerhiya Tiniyak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagsasaalang-alang sa proteksyon ng mga konsyumer sa paghahain ng kanyang mga priority bill sa sektor ng enerhiya para sa darating na 19th Congress. Para maibsan ang epekto ng biglaan at mataas na presyo ng produktong petrolyo, ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 384 o Pantawid Pasada Act na naglalayong magtatag ng Energy Subsidy Program (ESP). Masisiguro nito ang mabilis at simpleng proseso dahil nakapaloob sa mga probisyon nito ang pamamahagi ng cash sa pamamagitan ng digital payment systems sa lahat ng mga kwalipikadong benepisyaryo sa loob ng 30 araw matapos maglabas ng sertipikasyon ang Department of Energy (DOE) oras na umabot o lumagpas sa $80 kada bariles ang presyo ng langis sa pandaigdigang pamilihan sa loob ng tatlong magkakasunod na buwan. Bagamat hindi na siya ang mamumuno ng Energy Committee sa Senado sa darating na Kongreso, nangako ang mambabatas na patuloy niyang isusulong ang seguridad ng enerhiya sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng mga sustainable at alternative sources. Kasama sa kanyang mga priority bill ang SB No. 157 o Energy Transition na magtatatag ng mga mahahalagang patakaran para maisagawa ang energy transition, kabilang ang pagsulong ng malinis na pinagkukunan ng suplay ng enerhiya, upang mapababa ang presyo ng kuryente. Ipinanukala rin ni Gatchalian ang pag-amyenda sa Presidential Decree (PD) 87 sa kanyang SB 381 upang tiyakin ang pagtataguyod ng interes ng gobyerno sa mga usapin hinggil sa service contracts na may kinalaman sa pagtuklas ng mga bagong mapagkukunan ng langis at gas sa bansa pati na ang produksyon ng indigenous crude oil upang mabigyan ang mga konsyumer ng maaasahan at sapat na suplay ng enerhiya. Aniya, ang iba't ibang mapagkukunan ng suplay ay malaking tulong kapag paso na ang Service Contract (SC) 38 o ang Malampaya service contract na inaasahang mangyayari sa taong 2024. Binibigyang halaga rin ng senador ang investment mandate ng Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), na pag-aari ng gobyerno, sa ilalim ng SB 380 para maisulong ang seguridad sa enerhiya at kakayahan ng bansa na maging self-sufficient. Muli niyang itinutulak ang ilan sa kanyang panukalang batas na inihain noong 18th Congress kagaya ng Waste to Energy facilities (SBN 151), Midstream Natural Gas (SBN 152), at Energy Advocate (SBN 156). Layon ng SBN 151 at SBN 152 na pag-ibayuhin ang pagtatatag ng iba't ibang mapagkukunan ng suplay ng enerhiya sa bansa upang matugunan ang pangangailan ng mga konsyumer samantalang ang SBN 156 ay maglulunsad ng isang independent consumer representation sa lahat ng pagtatakda ng rate, paggawa ng panuntunan at iba pang usapin pati na sa mga paglilitis na may kaugnayan sa enerhiya sa anumang ahensya ng gobyerno kasama na ang mga dinidinig ng mga judicial at quasi-judicial bodies.